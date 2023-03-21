OpenAI study lists human jobs that can be replaced by ChatGPT, writing and programming jobs likely at risk

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a concept that has been widely explored in popular fiction. However, with the popularity of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bing, a whole new debate has opened up- that of the possibility of AI replacing human beings. While some believe that AI can replace human jobs in the future, others say that artificial intelligence can never match the creativity of a human being. Amidst all of this, Open AI, the parent company of ChatGPT, Open Research and the University of Pennsylvania have published a study that lists various jobs that AI can replace and those that it cannot.

Jobs at-risk of getting replaced by AI

The title of the published study is "GPTs are GPTs: An Early Look at the Labor Market Impact Potential of Large Language Models''. The study identifies the potential 'exposure' that each job has to 'large language models'. The jobs that are more exposed have a higher risk of getting replaced. Further, the study also notes that professions relying on critical thinking skills and scientific skills are less at-risk to be replaced by AI while jobs that need writing and programming skills might be more at-risk of automation. The study also points out that high paying jobs are more likely to get replaced by AI than compared to the low paying ones.

Among the jobs that are at-risk of getting replaced by AI are writers and authors, coders, court reporters, copy marketers, accountants, and others.

Here is the list:

Mathematicians

Tax Preparers

Financial Quantitative Analysts

Writers and Authors

Web and Digital Interface Designers

Court Reporters

Simultaneous Captioners

Proofreaders

Copy Markers

Accountants

Auditors

News Analysts

Journalists

Administrative Assistants

Jobs that are safe from AI

The study also mentions certain jobs that could be marked safe from AI. Among these jobs are cooks, bartenders, painters, plumbers, and so on. Here is the list of jobs that face lesser risk of being replaced by AI, as per the study:

Agricultural Equipment Operators

Athletes and Sports Competitors

Auto Mechanics

Cement Masons

Cooks

Cafeteria Attendants

Bartenders

Dishwashers

Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers

Carpenters

Painters

Plumbers

Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers

Slaughterers and Meat Packers

Stonemasons

Sam Altman on AI replacing human jobs

OpenAI's founder, Sam Altman had also talked about the possibility of AI replacing some human jobs in an interview with ABC News. He added that he is worried about how quickly the change will come. However, the CEO also said that human beings have 'limitless' creativity and will find new things to do eventually.

"I think over a couple of generations, humanity has proven that it can adapt wonderfully to major technological shifts. But if this happens in a single-digit number of years, some of these shifts ... That is the part I worry about the most," he said.

Sam Altman also added that people should look at ChatGPT as a tool, and not a replacement for people. "Human creativity is limitless, and we find new jobs. We find new things to do," the CEO said.