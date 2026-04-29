OpenAI takes Codex to Amazon cloud, what’s next for Microsoft partnership?

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) company, expands its partnership with Amazon, bringing its AI models and capabilities to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The announcement comes just a day after Microsoft and OpenAI announced a revised partnership agreement, ending the exclusive cloud rights.

OpenAI shared a detailed press note highlighting what its partnership with AWS will look like. The company revealed that it will be deploying OpenAI models and its coding agent, Codex, to AWS. In addition, Amazon will be offering AI agents on its Amazon Bedrock platform that are powered by OpenAI’s model.

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OpenAI said, “These capabilities give organisations more ways to use OpenAI across application development, software engineering, and agentic workflows.” Reportedly, the service has already started rolling out to AWS users and is expected to broadly roll out in the next few weeks.

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With OpenAI models coming to Amazon Bedrock, organisations will be able to build AI agents capable of maintaining context, executing multi-step workflows, using tools, and handling complex business processes. Furthermore, with Codex coming to AWS customers, users can leverage coding tools and agents within Amazon’s cloud ecosystem, while benefiting from AWS features such as security, billing integration, and high availability.

What’s the future of OpenAI and Microsoft partnership?

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Previously, OpenAI and Microsoft announced that they had updated their partnership agreement to make it more flexible and less exclusive. The companies revealed that Microsoft will continue to be OpenAI’s main cloud partner, but it can now offer its products to other cloud platforms, such as AWS or Google Cloud.

This means Microsoft will continue to have access to OpenAI’s technology until 2032, but that access is now non-exclusive. In terms of revenue, Microsoft will stop paying OpenAI a share of its own revenue. Whereas OpenAI will still continue paying Microsoft a percentage-based revenue share until 2030, though there will be a cap on the total amount.

Must read: Microsoft loosens OpenAI ties with multi-cloud freedom, ends revenue share

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Lastly, Microsoft will remain an investor and shareholder in OpenAI, and the companies will continue to work on AI projects, including building data centres, developing AI chips, and improving cybersecurity tools.