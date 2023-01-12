OpenAI tests the premium version of ChatGPT; here's how you can get it

Elon Musk-founded research body, Open AI has hinted towards making its viral AI chatbot - ChatGPT a paid service. OpenAI, in an announcement on the company’s official Discord server, said that it’s “starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT” as one of the ways to “ensure long-term viability.”

The paid version of this chatbot will be called ChatGPT Professional. The company has also made a waitlist through Google forms which asks users about the range of prices at which they would like the ChatGPT service to be available and how upset would one be if they can never use the bot again.

OpenAI said that those who fill out the waitlist form may be selected to pilot ChatGPT Professional. However, the program is in the experimental stages and won’t be made widely available “at this time.”

OpenAI's President & Co-Founder Greg Brockman tweeted the link to the waitlist and said, "Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits & faster performance."

Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits & faster performance. If interested, please join our waitlist here: https://t.co/Eh87OViRie — Greg Brockman (@gdb) January 11, 2023

This comes over a month after co-founder Sam Altman had said that the service will eventually be monetized.

we will have to monetize it somehow at some point; the compute costs are eye-watering — Sam Altman (@sama) December 5, 2022

Earlier this month, the chatbot was banned in some New York schools. The New York City Department of Education has banned access to ChatGPT on its online devices and internet networks

ChatGPT is being dubbed as a Google alternative. The chatbot's conversational abilities make it more realistic and precise. However, ever since the chatbot has come into action, it has been negatively impacting students' learning.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in his visit to India, discussed the future of Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) at Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit.

Nadella did a live demonstration of ChatGPT onstage. The artificial intelligence-fuelled chat robot, ChatGPT became a viral sensation as it could give human-like responses to any question.

This was followed by reports of Microsoft being in talks with OpenAI, to invest $10 billion. This deal will value the San Francisco-based firm at $29 billion.



