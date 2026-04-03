OpenAI’s ChatGPT app integrates EaseMyTrip: What it means for users

EaseMyTrip has become the first listed Indian online travel company to integrate directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT app. With the integration, users can now search for flights and hotels through the chatbot's interface, making everyday travel planning and booking seamless.

The update has already started to roll out, and users can access EaseMyTrip directly within ChatGPT’s apps section. The travel app integration reduces the hassle to switch between different websites and apps to book a weekend getaway.

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Users can just prompt in natural language about what they’re looking for, and ChatGPT will provide the best options. This makes travel planning simple, fast, and all in one place.

The company says this reduces friction in travel discovery while enhancing speed, personalisation, and overall convenience.

Nishant Pitti, Founder & Chairman, EaseMyTrip, said: “ Being the first listed Indian travel company to go live on ChatGPT app marketplace reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and building the future of travel.”

“This is just the beginning of a much deeper AI integration across our ecosystem,” he added, indicating that this is an initial step in a broader roadmap.

Therefore, we can expect future updates to expand the integration into a more comprehensive travel assistant, providing additional services, such as “holiday packages and other service verticals, thereby creating a unified, AI-powered travel ecosystem.”

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The announcement also showcases how AI-powered tools are reshaping consumers' interactions across online services. For years, the travel sector has been dominated by search; now, ChatGPT could reduce booking friction, especially for users navigating complex itineraries or new travel destinations.

Lastly, the ChatGPT integration also gives EaseMyTrip an edge over other tech-travel companies as it becomes the first Indian travel platform to let users book directly through a chat interface. It also meets today’s customers' demand, as they are already leveraging AI tools for their travel planning.