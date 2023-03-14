OpenAI's GPT-4 upgrade will let users turn text into video, confirms Microsoft Germany CTO Andreas Braun

ChatGPT's growing influence has garnered a mixed response from the users. While people are bowled over by its great conversational abilties, they also fear that their job might become extinct in the future. And now, GPT-3, the language model from which the ChatGPT derives its power, is all set to get an upgrade. Microsoft Germany CTO Andreas Braun has confirmed that the GPT 4 will be launched next week. Talking about the features of the new model, Braun revealed that the new language model will have the ability to turn texts into videos. Microsoft is one of the leading investors in ChatGPT.

"We will introduce GPT-4 next week, there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example, videos," Braun was quoted by Heise, a German Publication as saying. Meta and Google have already included text to video capabilities in their AI models.

The report reveals that the GPT 4 language model is programmed using a machine learning technique called Reinforcement learning. It is a type of machine learning in which the chatbot learns to behave in an environment by performing actions and receiving feedback from that environment. The feedback, or reward, can be positive or negative, depending on whether the action taken by the chatbot was beneficial or detrimental to achieving its goal. The chatbot gets human feedback and its role is to provide correct responses to the users.

Once the chatbot is trained using the reinforcement learning technique,, it can be used for a variety of purposes, including digital marketing and online content creation. For example, it can be used to answer customer questions on a company's website or social media page, or to generate content for a blog or social media post. The chatbot's ability to mimic dialogue, respond to questions, acknowledge mistakes, reject inappropriate requests, and push back against flawed premises make it a useful tool for engaging with users and providing them with helpful information

On a related note, Microsoft has reportedly invested around $10 billion in OpenAIThey are working together to create a chatbot that works with Microsoft's search engine, Bing. This partnership is important for making the chatbot work.

The chatbot that Microsoft and OpenAI are creating uses a technology called GPT. There are different versions of this technology, with names like GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. Right now, the chatbot is using the GPT-3.5 version of the technology that OpenAI has made. However, some people think it's possible that the chatbot is already using the newer GPT-4 version of the technology, even though Microsoft and OpenAI have not confirmed the same.