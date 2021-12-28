Oppo A11s with Snapdragon 460, 5000mAh launched, price starts at roughly Rs 12,000

Today, the company is launching a new budget handset under its Oppo A-series, called Oppo A11s. The smartphone offers a lot of other specifications including an octa-core processor.

The Oppo A11s flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 269ppi pixel density. Oppo A11s runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and supports dual nano-SIM.

The Oppo A11s is priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 12,000) for the 4GB with 128GB internal storage variant and CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 8GB with 128GB onboard storage variant.

Oppo A11s comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC that is paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging.

The smartphone comes with a 13 megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 lens, 2 megapixel depth camera, and 2 megapixel macro cameras. The phone has an 8 megapixel camera for some selfies and video calling in a punch-hole cutout. It also comes with a capacitive fingerprint scanner that is around the back.

The device is available in black or white. The size and weight are listed as 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm and 188 grams, respectively.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4G LTE. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is already up for grabs on Oppo's official online store and other authorized retail channels in China.

In related news, Oppo has teased the Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earbuds which are expected to be launched in India soon. The earbuds have fast charging support, bass drivers, and an ergonomic fin design. The neckband-style headphone was unveiled in China just last month (November) and is a successor to the Enco M31 that was launched last year.

The company touts the fast charging to be able to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life when it is charged for just 10 minutes. It also comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-device pairing, and an IP55 waterproof and dustproof rating.