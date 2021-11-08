Oppo A16K budget smartphone with Helio G35 processor, 4230mAh battery launched

Oppo A16K is the company's latest A-series handset. The all-new smartphone has been launched in the Philippines. It comes in as a toned-down version of the Oppo A16.

The Oppo A16K features a square camera module on the rear, while on the front, it gets a dewdrop notch. The Oppo A16K features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC powers it. The smartphone gets 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Oppo A16K has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. Oppo has priced this smartphone at PHP 6999 (roughly Rs 10,300).

Oppo has chosen a slightly different design on Oppo A16K as compared to Oppo A16. It misses out on the triple camera system and the fingerprint scanner. Further, the smartphone measures 164x75.4x7.85 mm and weighs 175gms. It is offered in black and blue colour options.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Oppo A16K features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The display has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness of 480 nits. It ships with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. The smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB via micro-SD.

In the camera department, Oppo A16K sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera. While on the front, there's a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. The device is powered by a 4230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options on this device include Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Oppo A16K is a slightly tweaked version of the Oppo A16 so let's quickly run down through the specs of this device. Oppo A16 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel. It features the same Helio G35 chipset. But there's a triple 48-megapixel camera system on the Oppo 16. Also, it ships with a bigger 5000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.