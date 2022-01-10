Oppo A16K India price leaked ahead of its launch

Oppo A series has been a popular hit in most markets, including India. Particularly, the Oppo A16 series is doing fairly well in the country for its attractive price tag and powerful features. Now Oppo seems to be gearing up to launch the Oppo A16K in India.

The A16K has already launched in the Philippines back in November of 2020. Now a recent report on MySmartPrice cited Mahesh Telecom has shared the poster of the Oppo A16K that shows the device will be priced at Rs 10,490 in India.

Image source: Mysmartprice

The price could be set for the 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 onboard storage variant, however, it is unclear whether Oppo will launch more variants of the device or not. The poster suggests that the Oppo A16K will ship in two different colours. It will pack a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a basic level camera.

Oppo A16K comes equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 480 nits of peak brightness. The display has a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. The screen has a water drop notch and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for additional protection.

It will offer an HD+ resolution and an eye care feature that will probably protect eyes from harmful blue light emitted by the screen. The device will run on Android 11, which is likely to be overlaid with ColorOS 11.1. The storage could be expanded via a Micro-SD card up to 1 TB.

The Oppo A16K sports a 13 megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 80 degree field of view at the back. Along with a 5 megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture, 76 degree field of view. Camera features of the device include panoramic mode and Night mode. It draws power from a 4230mAh battery that comes with a 10W charging support.

Connectivity features of the device include Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, USB 2.0 micro-USB port, etc. It will be sporting a slim design measuring only 7.8mm in thickness. The device lacks a fingerprint scanner.

In the Philippines it is priced at 6,999 Philippine pesos (approx. Rs. 10,000), it could be a budget-friendly option for many users and may get a release in India as well.