Oppo A16K may launch early in 2022 in India, leaked specs tip sub-Rs 15,000 price tag

There are plenty of phones launching in the coming weeks, and it seems like Opp A16K will be one of them. The device was launched in the Philippines in November, and it is expected to be heading to India soon. The leaked information suggests that we may see the launch taking place somewhere in the first or second week of January next year. Along with that, key specifications and RAM/storage details for the India model have been tipped.

According to this, Oppo A16K will get up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is likely to be expandable via micro-SD. The Oppo A16K is said to sport a 6.52-inch eye-care waterdrop display with flat edges and HD+ resolution. It could be powered by a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

The Oppo A16K has already been launched, so other details are also available. And it's unlikely that there will be a major change in the Indian model. Going by that, we can expect the Oppo A16K to feature a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Other than that, the device could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. The smartphone may measure 164x75.4x7.85 mm and weigh 175gms. The display on Oppo A16K is expected to have a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness of 480 nits. A layer of Gorilla Glass 3 may also protect it.

The device is expected to run Android 11 out of the box. Oppo A16K may come with connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. However, there may not be a fingerprint reader on this device. So the only authentication will be in the form of face unlock.

The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model of the Oppo A16K is priced at PHP 6999 (roughly Rs 10,300). Keeping that in mind, we can expect the price to remain under Rs 15,000.