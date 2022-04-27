Oppo A16K now Rs 1,000 cheaper, is it worth buying now?

If you are looking for a budget smartphone, one of Oppo's latest phones is available at a discount. The Oppo A16K, which was launched in January in India, is now seeing a price cut. The A16K comes with notable features such as a big display, a single camera on the back, and a large battery. It is not a high-performance phone, but those who are looking for a phone that allows basic smartphone functions and comes with various software customisations will find this phone worthwhile.

Oppo A16K price in India

The Oppo A16K was launched in India for Rs 11,990 for the 4GB RAM variant. Now, after three months, the price has been slashed to Rs 10,990, which means a discount of Rs 1,000. At its new price, the Oppo A16K becomes a better deal. Let me explain why.

Why Oppo A16K is a better deal

The budget smartphone market has moved from the sub-Rs 10,000 range to up to Rs 15,000. That is because of several factors, such as shortage of components and increase in taxes, etc., in India. That means, for around Rs 10,000, you will still find a lot of good options and the A16K may be one of them. The phone has a big 6.52-inch HD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a teardrop style notch on the top. You might appreciate it if you are into watching movies and shows on your phone a lot. Then, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which is fast enough for the price and the tasks you will likely throw at it.

While you cannot expect budget phones to be camera-centric, the Oppo A16K might appeal to you if you are not into the camera clutter. Instead of two or three cameras on the back, the A16K brings a single 13-megapixel sensor on the back. Oppo also offers various features for its cameras. For selfies, the A16K has a 5-megapixel sensor that comes with features such as AI Beauty. Then, there is a 4230mAh battery inside the A16K, which should last throughout the day easily. There is, however, only 10W charging support on the battery.

The bottom line is that, for around Rs 11,000, the Oppo A16K is a good deal, especially if you are into customised software.