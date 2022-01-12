Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 launched at Rs 10,490

Oppo A series has been a popular hit in most markets, including India. Now the company has launched its latest A series smartphone, the Oppo A16K in India. It is priced at Rs. 10,490 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant. It comes with a water drop style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

The smartphone is available in Black, Blue, and White colours options and it is available for purchase through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo India's online store.

The Oppo A16K is a 5G enabled smartphone and it features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 2.4D glass protection and resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone's display is surrounded by narrow bezels and has a standard 60Hz refresh rate support.

In the rear, there is a single 13 megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 80 degree field of view at the back. The camera supports up to 5x zoom and comes with a bunch of filters, Dazzle Colour Mode, Night Filters, etc. In the front, there is a 5 megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture, 76 degree field of view.

The Oppo A16K is 7.85 mm slim, weighs just 175 grams. The Oppo A16K is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone draws its power from a 4230 mAh battery.

Oppo A16K's performance is further enhanced by System Booster, a suite of system-level optimizations that deliver stutter-free performance. The OPPO A16K runs ColorOS11.1 that delivers efficiency, convenience, privacy, and safety.

It includes features such as FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate, and Freeform Screenshot to help improve productivity at work. For those who want to enjoy music or videos in the background while working or playing on the phone, the new background stream feature provides an immersive interruption-free experience.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A16K include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It contains a 4,230 mAh battery with 5V / 2A charging support.