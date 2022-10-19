Oppo A17k with single 8MP rear camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Oppo has quietly launched Oppo A17k in India, which is a more affordable version of the newly-launched Oppo A17. The two phones look similar in terms of design, though the Oppo A17k compromises some features to keep the pricing more affordable. Interestingly, the phone has only one rear camera sensor, unlike other budget smartphones from Tecno and Redmi that have at least two rear camera sensors. Practically, only the primary camera on budget phones functions efficiently, so the 8-megapixel shooter Oppo A17k may offer a decent performance.

Oppo A17k price in India

The Oppo A17K is listed on Oppo India's official website for Rs 10,499. It is only available in single 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The colour options are also limited - black and gold.

To recall, the Oppo A17, launched in India earlier this month, costs Rs 12,499. The smartphone includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is also available in two colours, but there's an orange shade instead of gold.

Oppo A17k specifications

The Oppo A17k features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1612×720 (HD+) pixels resolution. As you'd expect, the screen also has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The rear panel includes an 8-megapixel camera, and the front panel has a 5-megapixel sensor inside the waterdrop-style notch. The camera app comes bundled with modes like night, video, time-lapse, expert, panorama, and Google Lens. The primary camera supports auto-focus.

The power button on the side doubles as a fingerprint scanner, and the phone has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Similar to its elder sibling, the Oppo A17k is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, but with a low RAM configuration.

Other key features of the Oppo A17k include a 5000mAh battery, dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3 and support for high-end codecs such as aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC. The phone comes with a micro USB port for charging.