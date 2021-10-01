Oppo A55 with 50-megapixel cameras launched, to go on sale with flat Rs 3,000 off on Amazon

Oppo A55 is the latest budget phone to have been launched in India. The latest A55 comes with a big display with a punch-hole design, a 50-megapixel camera on the back, and a MediaTek processor. Oppo's A-series recently introduced 5G phones to the budget and mid-range segments. However, the latest A55 is not one of them. Oppo's new smartphone will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which means there are many offers on the table for you.

The latest A55 borrows its design from the Reno series. You have a rainbow effect on one of the smartphone variants. However, the back panel of the A55 does not use the Reno Glow technology that you find on the Reno-series phones. Considering the price of the phone, it is not a big turn-off. Oppo's phone also has Android 11 software, which means you get the latest features.

Oppo A55 price and offers

The Oppo A55 comes in two variants. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 15,490 and the one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB memory costs Rs 17,490. The phone comes in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colourways.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, only the base variant is going to be available to buy. There will be a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card or the EMI option. There is a three-month free Amazon Prime membership bundled with the purchase of the phone. This offer is applicable to all Amazon customers, but Prime members have some exclusive benefits. Amazon Prime members get the option of no-cost EMI for up to six months and a free screen replacement within six months.

Those who want to go to the nearest brick-and-mortar store to buy the Oppo A55 will get up to Rs 3,000 cashback and no-cost EMI for up to three months using credit cards or debit cards of select banks. If you buy the Oppo A55 from Oppo's online store, you get a 10 per cent instant discount with Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Axis Bank. There is a no-cost EMI option for up to three months.

Oppo A55 specifications

The Oppo A55 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole design. Inside this punch-hole is a 16-megapixel camera with a 5P lens. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor clocked at up to 2.3GHz. It is paired with an IMG GE8320 GPU clocked at 680MHz. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is support for a microSD card of up to 256GB. There is support for USB OTG, as well. The phone runs ColorOS 11, based on Android 11.

The rear camera system on the Oppo A55 has a 50-megapixel F1.8 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera with F2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with F2.4 aperture. None of the cameras supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), which means your videos are going to be shaky if you are not careful. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side, along with support for face unlock. The Oppo A55 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W. The phone is only 8.40mm thick and weighs 193 grams.