Oppo A55s Geekbench listing, images leaked ahead of launch

Oppo could soon be launching another budget smartphone dubbed Oppo A55s. Oppo A55s has been spotted on multiple certification websites, indicating that its launch could be around the corner. The Oppo A55s has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website revealing its key specifications.

Oppo A55s has also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website as well. The smartphone has also reportedly been seen on the FCC website and TUV Rheinland certification site.

According to the renders released online by 91mobiles, Oppo A55s can be seen with a conventional design in black and green colours, most of the smartphone's design has been revealed.

Oppo A55s: Coursety 91mobiles

However, it is important to note that Oppo is yet to announce the Oppo A55s 5G launch date. The OPPO A55s is expected to be a toned-down variant of the A55 that debuted in India last month.

The front of the smartphone is occupied by a full-screen display with narrow bezels that is most likely to be an IPS LCD display. But unlike its predecessor that made use of a water drop notch, the A55s comes with a punch-hole selfie camera aligned to the left of the screen. The top bezel also holds the call speaker.

On the back, the Oppo A55s 5G camera module is expected to house dual sensors with an LED flash. The report does not reveal the camera specifications but if the latest rumours are to be believed, we can expect the smartphone to sport a 50 megapixel primary camera and a 2 megapixel depth or macro sensor.

The upcoming Oppo A55s is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that is built on an 8nm fabrication process. The Snapdragon 480 comes coupled with an integrated Adreno 619 GPU and X51 5G modem. Additionally, the smartphone will have 4GB of RAM and will boot Android 11 OS out of the box with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 11 skin on top.

Furthermore, Oppo A55s 5G will be equipped with a 3,890 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also reveals support for fast charging. Speculations suggest that the A55s could be similar to the OPPO A54 5G, which debuted in April.

The Oppo A55s is tipped to be a dual-SIM smartphone that will accept two Nano-SIMs. It is likely to support the n3, n28, n77, and n78 5G bands. The power button is on the right side of the device while the left side has volume buttons.

The listing suggests that the handset will come with Bluetooth v5.1. Based on these specifications, one can expect Oppo to price the A55s 5G in India around Rs 15,000.