Oppo A56 5G with Dimensity 700 chip launched at around Rs 18,800, may arrive in India soon

Oppo A56 5G is the latest phone from the Chinese company to go official. The new A-series phone brings a MediaTek Dimensity processor, which gives it 5G connectivity, as well as brings performance. The Oppo A56 5G is the successor to the A55 5G, but if you look at the specifications of the two phones, you will be hard-pressed to find which is better. To make things easier for you, the only difference is the lack of a 2-megapixel camera from the rear system.

Oppo has launched the A56 5G in China right now, but there is evidence that this phone is headed to India. According to a 91Mobiles report, the Oppo A56 5G may soon arrive in India. The Indian model is going to be the same as the one that Oppo has launched in China, which means no special feature for Indian users. The Oppo A55 5G was launched in India recently as one of the most affordable 5G phones.

Oppo A56 5G price

The Oppo A56 5G costs CNY 1,599, which is roughly Rs 18,800, for the only storage model. The phone comes in black, purple, and blue colours and is now up for reservations in China.

Oppo A56 5G specifications

The Oppo A56 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that comes running Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, but it may be a part of the list of globally available Oppo phones that will get ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch on the top. Inside this notch is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In case you need more storage, you can add a microSD card.

Turning the phone would show you two cameras: a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. The predecessor A55 5G has an extra 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots. There is an LED flash, as well, on the phone's back. The phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS for connectivity. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the A56 5G, as well. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 10W, which is quite slow and is going to take at least two hours for a top-up.