Oppo A57 5G is latest mid-range phone from Oppo with dual rear cameras and HD+ display

Oppo has launched a new mid-range phone in China, which is available for around Rs 17,900 when converted. For the same price, the new Oppo A57 comes with a dual rear camera setup and an HD+ display, which is a bit surprising at this price range. The handset seems to have specifications of a budget phone, but is priced way higher in the country. It is currently unknown whether the company plans to launch the same smartphone in India too.

The Oppo A57 comes with a starting price of CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,900) in China, which is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, but the company hasn't yet revealed the price of it. The phone will be on sale in three colours, including black, blue and lilac. Interested buyers will be able to buy the handset from April 15. Here's a look at the specifications of the Oppo A57 5G.

Oppo A57 5G: Key specifications

It is at least running on the latest Android 12 operating system. The Oppo A57 has a typical 6.56-inch display, which supports only HD+ resolution. The panel even has support for 90Hz refresh rate. It seems to have a boxy design, simila to the Oppo F21 Pro. At the back, one will see two big cameras in a rectangular module and a waterdrop-style notch on the front.

It is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is backed by a Mali G57 MC2 GPU. The Oppo A57 is being offered with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, there are only two cameras at the back and the setup doesn't include an ultra-wide-angle camera. There is a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, Oppo has added an 8-megapixel camera on the front that has f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and more. The mid-range device has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The company has also added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.