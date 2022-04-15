Oppo A57 with Dimensity 810, 5000mAh battery launched

Oppo A57 has arrived as the successor to the A56 with some significant upgrades. The all-new A57 comes with a new MediaTek chipset, more RAM, a better display, and 5G. It also comes at an affordable price, but if you are looking to buy it in India, you are out of luck. Oppo has launched the A57 in China and it has not revealed plans to bring it to other markets yet.

While the specifications of the Oppo A57 look decent enough for an entry-level phone, its design is also appealing for the price. The back of the A57 has a matte finish with a gradient and sparkles. Oppo gives the A57 in three colours: Deep Sea Blue, Quiet Night Black, and Lilac.

Oppo A57 price

The Oppo A57 costs CNY 1,500, which translates to roughly Rs 18,000. It is now available to buy in China. The retail box includes the handset, a cable and a charger, a protective case, and the documentation.

Oppo A57 specifications

At its price, the A57 is not a segment disruptor, but its specifications look good enough, at least on paper. The phone comes with a 6.56-inch HD LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The A56, on the other hand, has a 60Hz refresh rate. At a resolution of 720x1612 pixels, the A56 may not be the sharpest, but Oppo claims the display's colour gamut makes it vibrant. There is 100 per cent sRGB coverage in Natural mode and 100 per cent DCI-P3 in the Vivid mode. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, alongside support for dynamic RAM expansion, and 128GB of internal storage. In case you need more storage, the phone has a microSD card slot.

Running on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 software, the Oppo A57 comes with two cameras on the back. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the Oppo A57. The cameras support video recording at 1080p 30fps. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera housed inside a teardrop-style notch on the display. The phone is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery that uses the basic 10W charging technology. You get a USB-C port for charging and media transfer, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output. But in case you want to listen to music without earphones, the phone has stereo speakers to give an enjoyable experience. Over a Bluetooth connection, the Oppo A57 supports high-quality aptX HD and LDAC codecs. There is WiFi 5 and support for dual 5G on the phone. The phone lacks NFC but the side-mounted fingerprint sensor can be used to authenticate payments on supported platforms in China.