Oppo A76, A96 with dual cameras launched in India, prices start at Rs 17,499

Oppo has launched two new A-series smartphones in India, the A76 and A96. The launch of the new phones comes a day after Oppo announced that it will launch the brand-new K-series of smartphones in India on March 23. The Oppo A76 is a cheaper phone of the two, featuring a 90Hz display and dual cameras on the back. The Oppo A96, on the other hand, has an AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel camera.

Oppo A76, Oppo A96 price in India

The Oppo A76 comes in a single storage configuration that costs Rs 17,499. Similarly, the A96 also has just one storage variant that is priced at Rs 19,999. Both the new smartphones will go on sale from leading online shopping websites as well as shops near you.

Oppo A76 specifications

The Oppo A76 is a 4G phone. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which you can also find on phones such as Redmi 10 and Realme 9i. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the phone, but you can add a microSD card if that is not enough for you. The phone comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch-hole on the top, inside which is an 8-megapixel camera. The phone has dual cameras on the back, comprising a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The phone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and uses a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Oppo A96 specifications

The more expensive A96 comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is also Panda glass protection on the display. This phone, too, has a punch-hole in the top left corner and inside it is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the rear, the Oppo A96 comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, which is assisted by a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 33W. This phone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 191 grams.