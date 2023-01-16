Oppo A78 5G with 50MP camera and 33W charging launched in India, priced at Rs 18,999

The Oppo A78 5G has been launched in India as a direct competitor to Xiaomi's newly launched Redmi Note 12 5G. Oppo says that its new smartphone supports Airtel, Jio, and 5G networks and draws power from MediaTek's Dimensity 700 SoC. On the back, the Oppo A78 5G includes dual cameras inside two vertically aligned large cutouts, similar to Realme 10 Pro. However, the back panel runs a glossy stripe to appear more modern. The phone also comes in two colour options - Black and Blue.

Oppo A78 5G price in India

The Oppo A78 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its sale in India will begin on January 18, and during the sale, customers can avail of up to 10 per cent cashback and six months NCEMI from ICICI, SBI, BOB, IDFC, ONECARD, and AU FINANCE banks. It will be available to purchase on Oppo India's official channels and Amazon India.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 12 5G carries a starting price tag of Rs 17,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Its top variant, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, costs Rs 19,999.

Oppo A78 5G specifications

The Oppo A78 5G sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480nit brightness (typical), and a 96 per cent colour gamut. The display offers HD+ (1612x720 pixels) resolution, though there are considerable bezels that may irk some users.

Under the hood, the Oppo A78 5G packs MediaTek's Dimensity 700 5G SoC, which has become a go-to choice for smartphone brands to offer 5G on a budget. The chipset comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone supports extended RAM tech that utilises idle storage to increase memory. The Oppo A78 5G also supports extended storage via a microSD card slot.

As mentioned, there's a dual camera setup on the back. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Sadly, there's no ultra-wide camera, which many OEMs have started skipping on their budget smartphones.

The front panel includes an 8-megapixel camera inside the waterdrop-style notch. The Oppo A78 5G ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out-of-the-box.

Other key features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The package comes bundled with a charger and Type-C charging cable. The package also includes a clear silicone case to offer extra durability to the smartphone.