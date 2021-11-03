Oppo A95 promo image leaked ahead of launch, shows design

There are plenty of rumours going around about Oppo's upcoming smartphone, Oppo A95. Now several promotional renders of the Oppo A95 have surfaced online, indicating that the smartphone could be nearing its release date. The Oppo A-series is made of low-end and mid-range smartphones.

Looking at the newly leaked renders, we can see that the Oppo A95 will feature a bezel-less display design with a punch-hole camera cutout. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup at the back. According to the images, the A95 4G appears to house three vertically aligned cameras in the rear. The primary camera will be 48 megapixels.

Further, the promo images accessed by 91mobiles confirm that the smartphone will pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Interestingly, this handset will also pack 5GB of Virtual RAM support. The Virtual RAM technology allows the smartphone to take a portion of the internal storage and use it as part of RAM, thus helping the phone with multi-tasking.

It is speculated that Oppo is preparing to release the A95 4G in the South East Asian market first. The Chinese company has already released the A95 5G earlier this year. We do not have a confirmed release date for this device but received some tips from our generous sources.

The source also suggests that the model will come in at least two colours; Glowing Starry Black and Rainbow Silver. According to some rumours, the device will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will run ColorOS 11 along with Android 11 and Adreno 610 GPU. Oppo A95 is expected to house a 5000 mAh battery along with support for 33W fast charging.

The power key will sit on the right side, while the volume buttons will reside on the left side in a typical Oppo style. As per previous reports and this new leak regarding the Oppo A95, the smartphone appears to be a rebranded version of Oppo F19s that launched in India recently.

Moreover, the Oppo A95 will likely come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port.