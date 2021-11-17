Oppo A95 with 5000mAh battery, 48-megapixel cameras launched at around Rs 19,600

Oppo A95 is the latest smartphone by the Chinese company that has arrived in Malaysia. This means you cannot still buy it in India, but it is likely that Oppo will bring the phone to the Indian market soon. The A95 is a toned-down version of its 5G counterpart and comes with 4G connectivity only. This new smartphone belongs to the mid-range, but lacks some features such as a high refresh-rate display or 5G.

The A-series smartphones in Oppo's portfolio often bring a mix of good specifications. The company recently launched the A55 smartphone in India ahead of Diwali. The Oppo A95 is a 4G phone much like the A55. However, there may be differences in how they will perform because the A95 comes with a Qualcomm processor, while the A55 uses a MediaTek processor inside.

Oppo A95 price

The Oppo A95 costs MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs 19,600) for its only variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes in Starry Black and Rainbow Silver colours. It will be available in Malaysia for now through online shopping websites, but there is no word on when it will hit markets in India.

Oppo A95 specifications

The Oppo A95 is a mid-range phone that uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. You can expand the storage using a microSD card. This processor is good enough for modest tasks. The phone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and there is no information about the Android 12 update yet. The Oppo A95 features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display has an integrated fingerprint sensor, as well. There is a punch-hole cutout on the display and inside it is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

On the back, the Oppo A95 comes with a triple-camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is an LED flash accompanying the cameras, too. The Oppo A95 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it supports up to 33W VOOC Flash Charge technology using the bundled charger. There is a USB-C port to charge the phone, while you will also find a 3.5mm headphone jack if you require one. The phone is 7.95mm thick and weighs 175 grams.