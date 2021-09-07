Oppo Enco Buds TWS earphones launch set for September 8

Oppo will introduce its Enco Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India on Wednesday - September 8. Oppo has confirmed the launch in a recent media statement, indicating its attempt to expand its portfolio of audio devices in the country.

From what Oppo has revealed, the Enco Buds will come as entry-level earphones and will offer features like noise reduction and a long battery life. The noise reduction technology will come into play automatically during calls to avoid disturbance through environmental sounds.

We have had our glimpse at the Oppo Enco Buds post their launch in Thailand back in April. Much is known about the new Oppo earphones from the country's listing though it is not confirmed as of now if they will carry the same set of specifications and features to India.

As for what we know, the Oppo Enco Buds feature 8mm dynamic drivers for bass and a low-latency mode for those using them while gaming. The mode will enable a latency of 80ms and can be activated by triple-tapping the earbuds. The connectivity of the earbuds will be taken care of by Bluetooth v5.2 support.

The TWS earphones feature a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Each earbud is backed by a 40mAh battery, while the charging case comes with a 400mAh battery. With these, Oppo claims a playback time of up to 24 hours in totality. The TWS earbuds can be charged through a a USB Type-C port in around two and a half hours.

Oppo Enco Buds feature IP54 certification for dust and water resistance. They also support AAC and SBC codecs. Each of the earbuds weighs 4 grams each for easy wear throughout the day.

To have an idea at their potential pricing in India, know that the Oppo Enco Buds were launched in Thailand at a price of THB 999 (about Rs 2,300). Since these are meant to be budget offerings by Oppo, we can expect the India pricing to be similar to that in Thailand. The TWS earphones by Oppo might come in two colour options - one with an all-White finish and another featuring a light Blue colour.