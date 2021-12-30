Oppo Enco M32 wireless headphones to launch in India on January 5: What to expect

The launch of the Oppo Enco M32 neckband style earphones in India is slated for January 5, the Guangdong-based company said while revealing its specifications. The M32, the soon-to-launch earpad is the successor of Oppo Enco M31.

The Oppo Enco M32 headphones will be available on Amazon and are currently offered in black colour options. Oppo Enco M32 weighs 33 grams only. Oppo claims they offer a stable ear wing design, which means they are snuggled to your ears perfectly. Oppo pitches that longer battery life and comfort combined can offer longer usage to the users.

The Oppo teaser reveals that the earphone comes with a USB-C port for charging. With a 10-minute charging span, it allows you to play 20-hour of non-stop music. As per a report by 91mobiles, the TWS earbuds will launch in India in either January 2022 end or early February 2022. Although the design details and specifications of the earbuds are not yet teased, however, they are likely to look similar to Oppo Enco Air.

The earbuds also support Smart Dual-device Quick Switching, where you can press volume up and down buttons simultaneously to switch between devices quickly.

The Oppo Enco M32 with a 10mm large dynamic driver to boost bass. The Oppo Enco M31 came with an IPX5 rating for water resistance, so we believe its successor will gain this feature as well.

For comparison, the Oppo Enco M31 is equipped with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and uses Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It came with an AI-powered noise cancellation feature. It also featured magnetic control for the pause and start of the music.

In related news, Oppo recently launched its first foldable flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find N. The company has also announced the china pricing. While the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 7699 (approx. Rs 92,000) and the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage model will be available at CNY 8999 (approx. Rs 1,07,500).

Oppo Find N features a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. The smartphone comes with a triple-camera including a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13 megapixel telephoto lens, as well as selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays.