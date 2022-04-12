Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G, Enco Air 2 Pro to launch today and here is what to expect

Oppo F21 Pro series and the Enco Air 2 Pro are set for their launch in India today. Oppo has been teasing the F21 Pro series for a while now, touting that this phone has a new leather-like design, a ring light on the cameras, and a Sony sensor on the front camera. Oppo phones are known for their appealing designs and the F21 Pro series may not be an exception. The Enco Air 2 Pro, similarly, brings what could be one of the first few translucent designs for truly wireless earphones in India.

Not much is officially known about the specifications of the F21 Pro because Oppo is likely to announce those details at the event today. However, rumours are rife about what specifications the two phones are expected to come with. Essentially, the two phones are all the same except for the fact that the F21 Pro 5G has a different chipset that enables 5G connectivity, while the F21 Pro has a 4G chipset. Before we talk about their specifications, let us get the launch event details out of our way.

Oppo F21 Pro series launch in India

The F21 Pro launch event is scheduled to begin at 5 pm today. Oppo will be live-streaming the event on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook so you can catch real-time updates. Oppo will announce the phone's specifications and price at the event.

Oppo F21 Pro expected price in India

While Oppo will announce the official prices of the F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G, as well as the Enco Air 2 Pro, at the launch event, a leak previously suggested that the vanilla F21 Pro would start at Rs 21,990, while the 5G counterpart's price could begin at Rs 25,990.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

Oppo has already confirmed that the F21 Pro will feature a Sony IMX709 sensor in the selfie camera. It also said that there will be an Orbit Light on the back of the phone, inside the rear camera system that will glow in patterns to indicate when the phone is turned on, while charging, or when a call or notification is received. This is the same as the ring surrounding the camera bump on the Reno 7 Pro. The rest of the specifications come from the grapevine.

According to rumours, the Oppo F21 Pro will come with a 6.43-inch FullHD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It may use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with support for dynamic RAM expansion by up to 5GB. The cameras on the back of the phone are expected to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a third 2-megapixel sensor. The Sony IMX709 sensor in the selfie camera could be 32-megapixels in resolution. It could run Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and bring a 4500mAh battery under the hood with support for 33W fast charging.

The F21 Pro 5G, on the other hand, may use a Snapdragon 695 processor that allows 5G connectivity on it. The rest of the specifications of this model are expected to be similar to those of the 4G counterpart.