Oppo F21 Pro price in India leaked ahead of launch on April 12

Oppo F21 Pro series will be launched in India on April 12 and since we are just a few days away from the launch, the company is busy creating hype around the upcoming phones. So far, Oppo has revealed that there will be two phones under the new series, namely, F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G. The design of the two phones is also out. Now fresh rumours around the Oppo F21 Pro series tip the specifications and the prices ahead of the launch, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared on Twitter the prices of the upcoming Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G, while separate media reports have speculated on the specifications of the phones.

Oppo F21 Pro series expected price in India

According to Ambhore, the F21 Pro will come at a price of Rs 21,990 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G may cost Rs 25,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Last year, Oppo launched the F19 at a price of Rs 18,990, while the F19 Pro arrived at a starting price of Rs 21,490. There was also an F19 Pro Plus last year but there is no Plus version this time, at least for now.

Oppo F21 Pro series expected specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro will be the successor of the F19 Pro, which means better specifications than the latter. Oppo is launching a 4G and a 5G variant of the F21 Pro, and according to reports, they will both come with the same specifications except for the processor and the selfie camera. The Oppo F21 Pro may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 32-megapixel front camera, while the F21 Pro 5G may use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The rest of the specifications of the Oppo F21 Pro series may include a 6.43-inch Full-HD AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a 64-megapixel triple camera system on the back.