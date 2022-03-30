Oppo F21 Pro series launch date in India announced, here is what to expect

Oppo F21 Pro series launch is set for April 12. The company has said that the F21 Pro will come in a new Sunset Orange colour with an "industry-first" Fibreglass-Leather design on the back. Since Oppo has confirmed there will be two phones in the series. There will be an Oppo F21 Pro and an Oppo F21 Pro 5G, but whether or not there will be an Oppo F21 Pro Plus is something not clear at the moment.

Oppo said the F21 Pro uses lychee-grain leather for the base material because it imparts a plush feel. This material is waterproof and wear-resistant to a good extent, which means even though the phone is unlikely to have an IP rating, it would still be able to endure water splashes. This material will be available only in the Sunset Orange colour variant, but Oppo will sell one more option. It is called the Cosmic Black variant but it uses Oppo's signature Glow technology for a glossy finish on the back. Oppo claims the back of this colour variant is fingerprint- and stain-resistant. There

Oppo F21 Pro 5G will probably swap the 4G chipset for the one that brings 5G connectivity. Oppo has not confirmed the specifications of any phone yet, but it has mentioned that the F21 Pro 5G will come in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black colours. While the F21 Pro 5G Cosmic Black colour variant will likely be the same as the Cosmic Black variant of the F21 Pro, the Rainbow Spectrum will use "a 'three-layer texture and a two-layer coating' manufacturing process to give the phone its dazzling rainbow appearance."

The specifications are not clear at the moment, but since these phones are the successor to the F19 and F19 Pro, we can expect them to bring better performance, better cameras, and better battery life with faster-charging technology.

To recall, the Oppo F19 Pro came with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a top-left punch-hole last year. Still on sale, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor that we have seen before on the F17 series. It comes with a 4310mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 48MP quad cameras, and Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 software. Oppo also launched the F19 Pro Plus with better specifications, such as 5G, a 90Hz display, and a 50W fast-charging battery.

Oppo said it will hold an event at 5 pm on April 12 to launch the new F21 Pro series. The full specifications and Indian prices of the two phones will be announced then.