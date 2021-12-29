Oppo Find N is probably the fresh start foldable smartphones needed

A couple of years back, we were made to believe that foldable smartphones are the next big thing and everyone will replace their usual, boring smartphones with foldable phones. Two years later, Samsung is the only brand selling foldable smartphones in India. And, they are far from becoming mainstream.

Now, Oppo has come up with its fresh take on foldables. A much-needed one too. The Oppo Find N is beautiful, premium and certainly different from Samsung Galaxy foldable phones. Sad part - it won't launch in India. Good part - we still got to experience it.

Quick things I noticed about the Find N - it has an unorthodox design. It's shorter and more compact than the Galaxy Fold. It's unusually broad which means people with small palms will have tough time holding it. The gap-less design is a welcome phone. The rear panel is all glass and glossy which means a lot of fingerprint smudges. No, not welcomed.

The broad design language has helped Oppo equip the phone with a big outer display. You get a 5.49-inch AMOLED panel with thin bezels. The screen can be used for generic use, typing, and to click images, unlike the Galaxy Fold phones where you are often cramped for space. There is a proper selfie camera within a small, centered punch-hole just below the earpiece.

The inner display is a 7.1-inch foldable AMOLED panel, ironically made by Samsung. The squarish form factor takes a while to get used to. The cool part is that there is no crease. Yepp, when you open the phone, you don't really feel or see where the fold was.

A small piece detail but the width of the phone ensures that the on-screen content is already in landscape mode when unfolded. As I said, small detail but makes a lot of difference in daily usage.

Both the screens are vibrant and feel good while using. The on-screen content seamlessly transitions between the two screens. The catch is that only main screen supports 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display sticks to standard or 60Hz refresh rate.

The other design elements are usual. You get a type-C USB charging port, two speakers and a power button which also houses the fingerprint sensor.

Overall, the phone is extremely comfortable to use, especially when the folded. The glossy back looks good but makes the Find N slippery which eventually makes the phone tough to grip in unfolded state. Also, if you are holding this phone for too long, you will need a cloth to wipe the smudges.

Things only a foldable can do

The phone runs ColorOS 12 out of the box but it based on Android 11 not, Android 12. Since this is a Chinese variant, there are a lot of pre-installed apps which are of no use to me. The software has been optimised really well of the foldable form factor. The icons look good, animations are smooth and there are few exclusive features to make use of this form factor.

You can swipe with two fingers from the top of the screen to spilt it in two parts. The second part can be used to run another app. It's really cool. But, I found that a lot of apps don't really support split screen yet. You can also pinch in on any app to open it in floating window. Oppo has also designed a new custom keyboard with split mode. It's very similar to the split keyboard on Samsung Folds.

Lastly, you can use both the screens while using the camera to instantly preview the clicked images. That reminds me, we need to talk about the camera too.

The other stuff

The Find N comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The images from the main and ultrawide angle camera come out well. The selfies also fine. Portrait mode is available on the main and zoom cameras, and it seems capable. You can check the camera performance in our hands-on experience of the phone.

The rest of the features include a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 4500 mAh battery and a 33W fast charger which comes inside the box along with a charging cable. The phone also supports wireless charging at 15W.

A welcome change

The Oppo Find N is not so big, not so small, well-polished foldable smartphone which finally gets rid of that ugly crease. I think it's a great first attempt by Oppo but since there are a lot of things I couldn't test on this phone - be it calling, video playback or in general app experience - I won't give any verdict here. I will rather leave it for you to decide whether Oppo should launch this phone in India or not.

And, if does, how much you think it should cost. Let us know.