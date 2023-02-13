Oppo Find N2 Flip folding phone confirmed to launch in India on February 15: All details

Oppo has announced that its new Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell-like folding smartphones will launch globally and in India on February 15. The global event will begin at 8:30 PM IST and fans will be able to watch the live stream via Oppo YouTube and other social media channels. This will be Oppo's first major launch in 2023 after introducing the Oppo A78 5G in the Rs 20,000 segment and Oppo Reno 8T in the Rs 30,000 segment. The new Find N2 Flip will compete directly against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which costs Rs 82,999 in India.

From the official posters, it appears the global-specific variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip will be similar to the one available in China. The Find N2 Flip launched alongside Find N2 in China at Oppo Inno Day in December 2022. Oppo seems to be only extending the Flip phone globally right now, while the regular notebook-like folding Find N2 may launch later.

The poster also reveals pink and black colour options. The Find N2 Flip has a wide cover screen in a vertical orientation, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a cover screen in a horizontal format. The display essentially helps users to view notifications or preview photos without unfolding the smartphone.

The China-specific variant comes with a 6.8-inch primary (unfolded) Full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The outer display is 3.62 inches in size and offers a 60Hz refresh rate. We can expect the same display specifications for the global model. Apart from that, the Oppo Find N2 Flip packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with ARM Mali-G710 MC10 and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 512GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage.

Oppo has also used Hasselblad cameras on the Find N2 Flip. For those unfamiliar, OnePlus was among the first smartphone brands to partner with Swedish camera and lens maker Hasselblad to improve smartphone photography. OnePlus and Hasselblad entered the third year of partnership with the launch of the OnePlus 11 5G last week.

The Find N2 Flip China model comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. When unfolded, users can use the 32-megapixel camera for selfies. Other key features include 5G, a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Although this will be Oppo's first folding smartphone in India, the defining element of the smartphone will be the price. Samsung has already launched four generations of folding smartphones in India in the last four-five years. If Find N2 Flip costs almost the same as Galaxy Z Flip 4, it will be very difficult for Oppo to attract customers.

To recall, the Oppo Find N2 Flip launched with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model in China.