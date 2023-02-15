Oppo Find N2 Flip India launch today: here is all you need to know

Oppo will become only the third major smartphone maker after Samsung and Motorola to launch a foldable phone in India later today. The Oppo Find N2 Flip -- already launched in China -- will be unveiled during a global event in India and will also make its way to India. Of course, it is the first foldable phone from Oppo and comes in a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4-like design. Oppo had also launched a sideways folding device in China but unfortunately, that is not making it to the global or Indian market.

Nevertheless, the Find N2 Flip will definitely make things interesting in the foldable segment that has only seen two major devices so far - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr. Both the phones were initially priced at more than Rs 1 lakh, only for Samsung to bring down the price with last two generations. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched at Rs 89,999, making it the most affordable 'flip' phone till now. Oppo would definitely look to price its phone more aggressively than Samsung.

It's not holding back while making claims. "Find N2 Flip-a culmination of five years of R&D-brings together the best in foldable technology and design to create an inflexion point in the flip phone industry," the company said in a recent statement, adding that the Find N2 Flip will have no crease, giving Oppo an edge over Samsung's foldable phones. Ahead of the launch, here is what we know about the Oppo Find N2 prices, features and more.

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India

Oppo Find N2 Flip India price will be announced during the global launch event and India Today Tech will bring you all the updates. Just to recall, the phone was introduced in China at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. Now, if the same model also makes it to India, it will definitely get a price jump but if Oppo can keep the price around Rs 80,000, it will be able to give a really good competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can also expect some bank and exchange offers on top of the initial pricing.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: What to expect?

Since then, the phone has already launched in China, there will be hardly any surprises at the Oppo global launch event. The company has also confirmed that the same model will make it to India through its promotional material. This means that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will have two displays - a 3.26-inch cover display with 720 x 382 pixels resolution and a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The outer display will have a refresh rate of 60Hz. Oppo claims that the outer display will be the biggest on a flip phone. The images of the phone suggest the same too.

Inside, the phone is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset with 8GB of RAM (with virtual RAM expandable up to 16GB) and 256GB of internal storage. The phone should come with a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SUPERVOOC fast charge support. This might be a huge difference over the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which ships with a smaller 3700mAh battery, even though the battery backup is better than its predecessor.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip will have three cameras in total - two at the back and one on the inner display. The dual rear camera setup will consist of a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front should feature a 32-megapixel shooter. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to be launched in two colour options - Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.