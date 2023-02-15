Oppo Find N2 Flip launched as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor

Oppo Find N2 Flip joins Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 as the only commercially available 'flip' phone in India. The new Oppo phone was introduced during a global launch event in London and will be available in international markets including India. The phone was initially unveiled alongside the Oppo Find N2 in China -- company's other foldable phone -- which is only available in the company's domestic market, at least for now.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip gives direct competition to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip line up. Most notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 which was launched in India last August at Rs 89,999. Oppo claims that its variation of the device gets rid of the much-talked about crease of the foldable phones. Apart from Oppo and Samsung, Motorola is the only key smartphone player to have launched a flip phone in the country.

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India

The device is priced at £849 for the 256GB storage mode. Oppo is yet to officially announce the India price of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. We should expect an announcement in the coming days. So stay tuned to India Today Tech and Fiiber. In global markets, the phone has been launched in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant which costs ....

Oppo Find N2 Flip: What's new?

The biggest highlight of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is its main display, or rather the lack of crease on it. Almost every modern flip phone that has launched so far had a visible crease running at the centre of the main display. However, Oppo claims to have fixed that. We can't talk much about the implementation yet but, will definitely share our opinion in the final review of the device. The phone also has a bigger cover display that what we have seen previously on the Samsung devices. It's also the first foldable phone to be powered by a MediaTek chip.

In terms of the speciciations, the cover has a 3.26-inch display with 720 x 382 pixels resolution while main display features a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The outer display is restricted to 60Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip which is supposed to be an over clocked version of Dimensity 9000 chip we have seen on many Android phones already. The device has been launched in a single 8GB RAM variant with 256GB of internal storage. There is an additional 4GB virtual RAM on it.

Another highlight of the phone will be the ability to use the outer display as a viewfinder and click selfies using the rear camera. Again, something we have famously experienced on the Samsung devices. For this, you get a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor at the back. The front features a 32-megapixel shooter. The rear camera can record videos at up to 4k in 30fps.

Lastly, the phone packs a 4300mAh battery and ships with a 80W charger. It has been launched in Black and Purple colours.