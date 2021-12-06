Oppo Find X2, Reno 6 to get stable ColorOS 12 this month, beta version coming to F19 Pro Plus, A74

After kicking off one of the first Android 12 beta rollouts, Oppo has now announced that the stable, or rather official, version of Android 12-based ColorOS 12 is coming to Find X and Reno series phones later this month. And while the stable software will reach the latest Oppo phones in a few days from today, some other phones that are cheaper will become eligible for the beta version of ColorOS 12.

According to the latest roadmap of ColorOS 12, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, and Reno 6 5G will be eligible for stable Android 12 rollout. Below is the schedule:

Find X2 - December 20

Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition - December 22

Reno 6 5G - December 28

This will be the stable version of ColorOS 12, which means anyone with one of the aforementioned phones can go ahead and download Android 12 without having to worry about bugs. Oppo said the rollout will take place in batches, which means some users will get the new software before others. To check if you have received the software, head to the phone's settings, followed by a tap on Software update. Then tap on the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen.

If your phone is not eligible for the stable version of ColorOS 12, do not worry. Oppo will be rolling out beta versions to more phones this month, and it will be a matter of time before their stable software also becomes available. Here is which phone will receive ColorOS 12 beta and when:

Reno 5 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+ - December 10

A74 5G - December 28

Since the beta version is usually unstable, it is better if you wait until the stable rollout happens. But if you are enthusiastic about the ColorOS 12, you can register your phone and get the software. Oppo said the rollout will happen in batches, so it is possible that you do not get it at once.

ColorOS 12 is one of the best custom skins out there that are based on Android 12. In addition to having features such as privacy notification for microphone and camera access and stricter location permissions, the new Oppo software has nifty features. For instance, you can play YouTube and Netflix in the background with Backgrounds Stream, or you can access tools like the calculator by opening the Sidebar. I reviewed ColorOS 12 a few days back and absolutely loved it. You can read the review here.