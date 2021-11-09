Oppo Find X4 may be one of the fastest-charging phones, launch tipped for next year

Oppo Find X4 will likely be the successor to the Find X3 flagship that the company launched earlier this year in select markets, excluding India. While there are a few assumptions around what the Find X4 would come with, a new report has shed some light on an important aspect of the phone. The Oppo Find X4 may feature the 125W fast wired charging technology, which will bring down the charging time of a 65W chargeable battery to half.

According to a report from the leakster Digital Chat Station, Oppo will bring the 125W flash charge technology to its next flagship, which will probably be called the Find X4. Oppo unveiled the 125W flash charge technology last year but it has not been able to give a date for when a phone with that feature would arrive. The 125W charging would top up a 4000mAh battery in around 20 minutes, which is half the time the existing flagship 65W fast charging technology takes on phones from Oppo and Realme.

Oppo last year also unveiled the 65W AirVOOC wireless charging technology, but there is no information on whether it will also be available on the Find X4. Regardless, the 125W fast charging would make the Find X4 one of the fastest-charging phones on the market, giving Oppo an edge over its rivals such as Xiaomi and Samsung. Samsung still lags behind its Chinese competitors in terms of fast charging technologies for phone batteries, while Xiaomi reserves high-end charging technology for its premium phones. Oppo and its company, Realme, on the other hand, give 65W fast charging on phones for under Rs 20,000.

The Find X4 is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor that is going to be announced at the upcoming Qualcomm event on November 30. But it may only arrive next year, sometime in March. That would give Oppo enough time to make a final decision about what the Find X4 is going to come with, especially when Oppo's stakes in the premium market are rising.

If Oppo manages to bring 125W fast charging technology to its next flagship, chances are Realme will follow suit. The next Realme flagship, which will also likely use the Snapdragon 898 processor, will come with the 125W fast charging technology. However, there is nothing confirmed about the same. The only premium phone that is currently speculated to arrive next is the GT 2 Pro and its leaked specifications do not suggest 125W fast charging anywhere.