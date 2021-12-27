Oppo Find X5 may be company's next flagship series with three phones in it

Oppo's next Find X flagship phone is slated to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2022, if we go by the company's recent announcement. Oppo also confirmed that this phone will use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor but it never said anything about what this flagship will be called. Logically, the next flagship should be called Find X4, but Oppo might call it Find X5. And there is a solid reason behind that.

If you take a look at Chinese phones and their names, you will rarely find the number 4 in them. That is because the number 4 is considered inauspicious in Chinese numerology and nearly every brand, kind of, avoids using it in their businesses. For instance, there is no OnePlus 4 or Realme 4. Every brand places big hopes on their phones, so it makes sense why they would skip using the number 4. So, now, the next Oppo flagship phone is likely to end up being called Find X5.

That is not all. According to Digital Chat Station, who is a renowned tipster from China, the Find X5 will have at least three smartphones in the series. While the names of these three phones are not confirmed, they will likely be called the Find X5 Pro, Find X5, and Find X5 Lite. We have seen these variants before with previous-generation Find X devices, so there is nothing new here.

The Find X5 Pro itself may not be a big upgrade. The tipster said that the next highest-end flagship may be an incremental upgrade, which means the most significant improvements may be in the processor and battery departments. Oppo has already confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will power this phone, while some reports hint at 80W fast charging on the battery.

Both are significant upgrades, but while expecting the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm has become traditional over time, the possibility of faster charging technology may be the need of the hour. Oppo has been using its 65W SuperVOOC charging for over two years now. Although Oppo unveiled its 125W fast charging technology last year, its implementation remains pending. And a recent report did hint that the next Find X flagship may finally use this high-speed charging technology, only to be quashed by this fresh report that indicates there may be 80W fast charging instead. For what it is worth, anything faster than 65W charging is welcome.