Oppo Find X5 Pro flagship goes official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Oppo has finally launched its 2022 flagship phone, the Find X5 Pro. It is the latest phone to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, after the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The brand also took the wraps off its Oppo Find X5 device, which is a cheaper model with Snapdragon 888 SoC and 80W fast charging support. Here's everything we know about the latest Oppo phones.

The Oppo X5 Pro is a successor to the Oppo Find X3 Pro that made its debut last year. It has a 6.7-inch 10-bit LTPO AMOLED display that runs at WQHD+ (3216 x 1440) resolution. It has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10. It has a DisplayMate A+ rating as well. The latest flagship Oppo smartphone has a typical punch-hole design that you get on most of the phones. The cutout for the selfie camera is placed on the upper left corner of screen. Unlike the standard version, the Pro version features a curved screen. The screen has support for 120Hz refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz, depending on the content.

The panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The new flagship phone from Oppo is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It is powered by Qualcomm's top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For cameras, Oppo has collaborated with Hasselblad to offer users a more accurate colour calibration. The device also uses Oppo's 6nm Imaging NPU chip, MariSilicon X, which the company says "can detect and reduce noise in each frame while preserving the finer details colour accuracy in HDR videos. The company seems to have ditched the 3-megapixel camera found on the Find 3X Pro.

The Oppo Find X5 sports a triple rear camera setup, which is similar to its predecessor. There are two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors in 1/1.56-inch size. One of them is the ultra-wide-angle camera with 110-degree field of view and the other one is a wide-angle-camera with f/1.7 aperture. The third sensor in the rear camera setup is a 13-megapixel. The main camera has support for five-axis Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as well.

Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery, which has support for 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging. Oppo is claiming that its 80W charger can top up the phone's battery unit from zero to 50 per cent in about 12 minutes.

As for the Oppo Find X5, it has a 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz panel with 1080p resolution and a Snapdragon 888 processor. There is a multi-tier cooling system as well. The rest of the features are mostly similar to the Pro version. The device is being offered with 8GB of RAM. It has support for 80W wired and 30W wireless charging.

The new phone will be available in two colours, including Ceramic White and Glaze Black. As for the pricing, the standard Oppo Find X5 is priced at 999 Euros (around Rs 84,400), whereas the Oppo Find X5 Pro will cost you 1,299 Euros (around Rs 109,750). There is no word on the India launch yet.