Oppo Find X5 Pro leaked in early renders, looks very similar to Find X3 Pro in them

Oppo's next flagship may either be called the Find X4 Pro or the Find X5 Pro, though the latter has come to make more sense. Anyway, this flagship phone is going to be important for the company as it aims to slowly creep into the ultra-premium market. And that is why the specifications of the phone need to be top-of-the-line. But looks matter, too. We are probably seeing what could be early renders of the Oppo Find X5 Pro and it looks very similar to the Find X3 Pro.

The schematics of the Oppo flagship phone come courtesy @OnLeaks but there is no way to tell if the renders belong to the Find X5 Pro or the Find X5. Since the spotlight is going to be on the Find X5 Pro, it seems safe to assume the renders show the next Oppo flagship. And there is a familiarity in the design of Find X5 Pro, per these renders.

The backside of the Oppo Find X5 Pro looks very similar to that of the Find X3 Pro that the company launched in the beginning of this year. The camera bump has slopes all around, giving it a look of a plateau. But while that part is uncannily similar to what the Find X3 Pro has, the camera sensors inside it are weirdly lodged. While two sensors are placed opposite each other, the other two sit next to them in a capsule-shaped enclosure. There is an LED flashlight, too.

If you take a closer look, the microscopic camera is not available on this phone. This means two things: these renders either belong to the Find X5 or Oppo may have finally given up on the microscope sensor gimmick. The telephoto camera is not visible either in the schematics, which may be an indication that these renders may not be of the Find X5 Pro, but again, the Find X3 Pro dropped that sensor, too. So, anything is possible.

Whatever that camera design may end up looking like, Oppo may be throwing an element of weirdness this time. That means no symmetry or pattern in the design and maybe an acquired taste for such unique appearances is what will make the phone successful as and when it comes.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while the vanilla Find X5 may use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. Previous rumours have suggested the Find X5 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with up to QHD+ resolution, while the Find X5 may have the same screen size with only a FHD+ panel. The Find X5 Pro may use at least two 50-megapixel cameras in the rear system, and one of them may be the Sony IMX766 sensor. There may also be a 5000mAh battery inside with 80W, if not 125W, charging support.