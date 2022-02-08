Oppo Find X5 Pro may debut soon and here is what we expect to see

Flagship smartphones for the year 2022 have started surfacing, with the likes of OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 series almost already out. Seems like Oppo will not be left far behind in this race, as more information on its upcoming premium phone - Oppo Find X5 Pro, is gaining steam on the internet. The leaks and rumours suggest it might not be long before we see the company start coming up with teasers for the device.

The latest rounds of leaks, which come complete with render images of the Oppo Find X5 Pro, drop many hints on what we can expect from the phone. A look at the renders suggests that the Oppo phone will sport a rather attractive design with a high-quality ceramic finish. It will carry a camera setup powered by Hasselblad as well as the company's MariSilicon chip for processing.

Similar clues have also been dropped about the components to be used inside the device. Though nothing is official so far, here is a look at these predicted features and launch details on the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Oppo Find X5 Pro expected specifications

The new round of speculations on the Find X5 Pro comes from the German publication WinFuture.de, known for such leaks around smartphones in the past. Its report clearly shows the Find X5 Pro in two colours through a couple of renders and mentions all the details of the phone.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Ceramic Black (Image: WinFuture/ Roland Quandt)

This includes a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216x1,440 pixels) resolution AMOLED display that may feature up to 120Hz refresh rate and the LTPO technology, hinting at a variable refresh rate and better power consumption. The display may also be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Oppo Find X5 Pro may run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which may be coupled to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. There will likely be 256GB storage onboard and the phone may run Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

We can expect to see a triple-lens camera setup on the Find X5 Pro, equipped with two 50-megapixel Sony IMX776 sensors and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. There may also be a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front, housed within a punch-hole cutout placed on one end of the screen.

Connectivity options on the Find X5 Pro are said to include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Backing all of this will be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and wireless charging. Oppo Find X5 Pro can be expected to come with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Oppo Find X5 Pro expected launch date and price

Even though we are yet to receive any official announcement from the company, we may see the Oppo Find X5 Pro mark its debut in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona. Building on its predecessor, we can expect it to be priced around Eur 1,149, or just about Rs 1 lakh.

The two colour options on the phone predicted to date include the Ceramic Black and the Ceramic White. We can thus expect to see the Find X5 Pro in these colours and the single memory option upon launch.