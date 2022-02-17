Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24, may come with next-gen camera capabilities

The Oppo Find X5 is all set to launch on February 24. Oppo is expected to unveil two phones, including the standard and Pro versions. The devices are expected to come with some next-gen camera capabilities. The company has already confirmed its partnership with Hasselblad. In a blog post, the company asserted that the collaboration will offer users better colour calibration and portrait photography experience with the new phones.

The Chinese brand has revealed that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will offer a "cutting-edge camera like no other" and a "futuristic flagship design" developed using a "beautifully unique ceramic material," according to a report by The Verge. The cameras will leverage a 6nm MariSilicon chip, which is the company's in-house neural processing unit. It is claimed to deliver a greater nighttime video recording experience as well as real-time RAW processing. For more details, we will have to wait for the launch event, which is just a few days away.

Apart from this, Oppo has also confirmed that its upcoming Find X5 Pro smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's top-end processor -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The same chip is also powering several 2022 flagship smartphones such as OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 series and more.

The teasers have so far revealed that the devices will be offered in Black and White colour options. While the rest of the details are still under wraps, the leaks have given us some hints as to what could be the specifications and features of the Oppo Find X5 series.

The TENAA listing of the Oppo Find X5 Pro has suggested that the device will have a triple rear camera setup, which could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It could be paired with a 50-megapixel secondary and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. The two 50-megapixel cameras are said to use a Sony IMX776 sensor.

It might feature a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ AMOLED display, while the standard version is rumoured to pack a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED flat display. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or its Plus version. The Oppo Find X5 is said to feature a 4,800mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and wireless charging.