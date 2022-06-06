Oppo K10 5G Indian model to use different chipset from Chinese model, launch on June 8

Oppo has announced that it is launching the next K-series phone in India on June 8. It will be the K10 5G - a 5G version of the K10 that was launched in March in India. Apart from featuring 5G connectivity, the K10 5G will bring several upgrades over the vanilla K10, but if you compare it with the already-available K10 5G from China, these upgrades might seem like downgrades.

A teaser posted by Oppo India confirms that the K10 5G headed to India will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. This is a less powerful chipset than the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Max chipset that powers the Chinese version. Oppo has not talked about any performance benchmarks yet, but going by the numbers, or rather the scores, both chipsets have scored on the AnTuTu platform, the Dimensity 8000 Max is a clear winner.

With a score of 820,000 points, the Dimensity 8000 Max puts the Dimensity 810 behind by a huge margin. The latter scored 409,591, which is nearly half the former's score. These are synthetic benchmark results obtained after a chipset undergoes a rigorous test in a controlled environment, which is why they rarely translate to how well a chipset will perform in the real world, but the fact that the difference between the scores of the two chipsets is huge and will somehow show in real-world performance cannot be ignored.

Maybe Oppo puts a tag of a lower price on the Indian version to justify the downgrade, but as things stand right now, the Indian version of the K10 5G is unlikely to match the performance of the Chinese version.

Apart from the difference in the chipset, Oppo is going for a different design on the Indian version. So, instead of a punch-hole on the screen, the K10 5G in India will have a notch on the display. It also has a flat design and two cameras on the back instead of three. That is another downgrade if the number of cameras is any parameter to judge if a phone is better or not. Oppo has revealed that it will come in black and blue colours, which you also see on the Chinese version of the K10.

For what it is worth, the Oppo K10 5G's Indian version is not the same as the Chinese version. It is possible that it is a rebranded version of some other phone, but considering we are short of details at this moment, it is hard to tell which.