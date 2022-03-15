Oppo K10 5G launch in India expected on March 16: Expected price, specifications

Oppo K10 is set to be launched in India on March 16. This will be the first K-series phone from Oppo India, which currently sells Find series, Reno series, F-series, and A-series phones here. The K-series is popular in China and includes several phones under it. The K10, however, will be a new phone that will come to India and China at around the same time. It will be the successor to the K9 and K9 5G phones that are available in China.

Oppo India announced the upcoming event on Twitter with the tagline "Kuriosity. Kreation. Konfusion?" While there is no mention of K10 here, the hint is clear. Besides, Flipkart has also put up a new page dedicated to the upcoming Oppo K10. This means that the K10 will be available on Flipkart, among other shopping websites.

The specifications of the Oppo K10 are not clear at the moment, but a report by 91Mobiles said that the price of this phone will be under Rs 20,000. That means this could be a mid-range phone with a 5G processor and a fast-charging battery. To give you a fair idea, the Oppo K9 5G was launched in China for the price of CNY 1,899, which translates to roughly Rs 22,800.

Oppo K10 specifications

The K10 will likely be the successor to the K9, so it makes sense to assume there will be upgrades in the specifications of the upcoming phone. The K9 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G chipset, but the K10 may opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 or Dimensity 8100 chipset, according to the teasers Oppo has shared in China. This chipset supports 4K recording with HDR10+ support and up to 200-megapixels for camera resolution, but K10 is unlikely to max out.

While the K9 came with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the K10 may include a 120Hz, or maybe even a 144Hz, display. Cameras on the K9 5G include a 64-megapixel main sensor, alongside two more. The K10 may come with the same number of sensors, but the 64-megapixel sensor may be replaced with the newer 50-megapixel sensor. For selfies, you can expect a 32-megapixel camera on the Oppo K10. The K9 includes a 4300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, and I think while the capacity of the battery on the K10 may be a little more, the fast-charging technology may still be 65W.