Oppo K10 5G to go on sale in India today: Price, specs and sale offers

The newly-launched Oppo K10 5G's first sale in India will begin today. The smartphone gets a single storage model, but customers can choose between two colour options. The smartphone debuted in the country last week and currently sits with the 4G variant of the Oppo K10. The latter was launched in India in March 2022. Oppo used to launch phones under its affordable K-series in India until a few years ago. The Oppo K10 was the first device to feature in this series for the Indian phone market in nearly two years.

Oppo K10 5G price in India, sale offers

The Oppo K10 5G will be available for Rs 17,499 on Flipkart, mainline retail outlets, and Oppo's online store. Customers purchasing the Oppo K10 5G on Flipkart or Oppo e-store can avail sale offers like no-cost EMI for up to 3 months or a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on SBI debit and credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers with debit and credit cards from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank can also enjoy the flat discount offer. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colours.

The sale will begin today, June 15 from 12 PM IST onwards.

On the other hand, the Oppo K10 4G is available in India for Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, respectively. Both variants come with 128GB of onboard storage.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

Oppo K10 5G comes with slight upgrades over the Oppo K10 4G variant. The smartphone features a 90Hz 6.56-inch HD+ display and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The processor comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Oppo is letting users expand the onboard memory by up to 512GB with a microSD card slot. Apart from this, the Oppo K10 5G also supports the dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises idle ROM to increase the RAM capacity.

The dual rear camera setup on the Oppo K10 5G comprises a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. For selfies, users can use the 8-megapixel camera inside the waterdrop-style notch on the front panel. The phone runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, and there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

The Oppo K10 5G also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology support.