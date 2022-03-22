Oppo K10 launch in India today: Know its specifications and expected price

Oppo K10 launch in India will take place today. The K10 comes as the first of the upcoming phones in Oppo's new K-series in India. Oppo sells K-series phones in China, but this is the first time it is bringing the series to markets outside its home. Ahead of the launch, Oppo revealed key specifications of the K10. In a banner on its website, Oppo confirmed the K10 will come with three cameras on the back, one of which will be a 50-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

Contrary to previous reports, the Oppo K10 is not going to be a 5G phone. This is a bit surprising because the predecessor K9 series, which was launched in China last year, features 5G connectivity. Instead of using a Qualcomm processor, the K9 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity processor. Since the K10 will be a 4G phone, it is likely to be an affordable phone. According to some previous reports, the K10 price in India will be less than Rs 20,000. If we take a look at the market with Snapdragon 680-powered phones, the cheapest phone you can buy costs Rs 12,999.

Oppo K10 full specifications

A 91Mobiles report said the Oppo K10 will come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 680 processor inside the phone will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Flipkart has put up a microsite that confirms the K10 will support the extendable RAM feature, in which you can allocate some of the unutilised storage to work as dynamic RAM.

The Oppo K10, the report said, will feature a triple camera setup on the back. There will be a 50-megapixel main camera on the Oppo K10, the company revealed. Oppo did not reveal the specifications of the other two cameras, but the report said there will be a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera on the phone's back. For selfies, Oppo confirmed there will be a 16-megapixel camera with AI features. It will come with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The K10 will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Enco Air 2

Alongside the K10, Oppo will launch the new Enco Air 2 truly wireless earbuds in India. The Enco Air 2 was launched in China originally in January. The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds come with 13.4mm dynamic drivers and a design that is similar to that of first-generation AirPods. The lack of silicone ear tips may not appeal to some customers, but Oppo has claimed the design of the Enco Air 2 is comfortable.

The Enco Air 2 is likely to feature active noise cancellation, and other features such as environmental noise cancellation on calls may be available. Oppo has claimed the Enco Air 2 can deliver 24 hours of playback time on a single charge, which is something people who are mostly commuting will appreciate.

The Oppo Enco Air 2 is listed on the company website with a price tag of Rs 9,999. Flipkart also listed the upcoming Oppo earbuds on its website.