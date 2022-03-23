Oppo K10 launched in India with Snapdragon 680, 50-megapixel cameras, prices start at Rs 14,990

Oppo K10 has finally been launched in India after a few weeks of teasers. The new K10 comes with specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 5000mAh battery, both of which will appeal to users who want a phone for light tasks. The Oppo K10 is essentially a successor to the Oppo K9, which was launched in China last year. However, unlike the K9, the K10 does not come with 5G connectivity.

Oppo K10 price in India

The Oppo K10 costs Rs 14,990 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 16,990 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes in Black and Blue colours.

