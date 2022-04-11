Oppo K10 Pro key specifications leaked, could be Snapdragon 888-powered phone

Oppo launched the K10 smartphone in India recently and it may now be working on the successor. A new leak has cropped up claiming that Oppo K10 Pro is in the making and it could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. That means the K10 Pro will be a mid-range phone. But Oppo may not launch this phone in India first. The leak suggests Oppo K10 Pro could arrive in China first, but a launch date is not clear.

The specifications of the Oppo K10 Pro have come to light, thanks to what looks like a listing of the phone on China's TENAA certification website. The specifications suggest that it could be the company's next mid-range phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 was last year's flagship chipset for Android phones and even though it is a little over a year old, it is still one of the fastest right now. That implies that the Oppo K10 Pro will offer fast performance, almost the flagship level, for less price.

Even though Oppo launched the K10 in India earlier this month, a tipster from China who is popular by their alias, Digital Chat Station, said Oppo is also working on a different K10 for the Chinese market. And unlike the Indian version of the K10, the Chinese counterpart could be a 5G phone. The tipster said the K10 for the Chinese market could use a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 processor and it may use an LCD. Other details about the Oppo K10 are not available yet.

Oppo K10 Pro specifications

The Oppo K10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an embedded fingerprint sensor. Powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, the K10 Pro may bring 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage onboard, and there is no information about whether or not there will be a microSD card slot on the phone.

The K10 Pro could come preloaded with Android 12-based ColorOS 12 software. There may be a 50-megapixel main camera on the phone with support for optical image stabilisation. The speculation is that this could be the Sony IMX766 sensor. Accompanying this camera may be an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

For selfies, the phone could feature a 16-megapixel sensor inside a punch-hole design on the display. The K10 Pro may use a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which is faster than the company's popular 65W technology. The phone could come with support for Dolby Atmos on its speakers. The dimensions of the Oppo K10 Pro could be 162.7x75.7x8.68mm.