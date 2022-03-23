Oppo K10 quick review: New budget champion?

Oppo K10 is the new budget phone by the company. If you take a look at Oppo's existing phone lineups in India, you will see the K10 stands out in just one aspect. That aspect is that it is the first phone in the brand-new K-series in India. Oppo has sold K-series phones in China for a long time. The latest K-series phones in China have 5G, but Oppo chose to launch the K10 as a 4G phone in India. The lack of 5G, however, is not a deal-breaker because 5G is not going to be available in India before the end of 2022.

There are a few features of the Oppo K10 that will appeal to you. You get a big display that has a high refresh rate. The processor is good enough for most users who are not keen on gaming. The cameras sport the latest sensors and have various shooting modes that most users would love to experiment with. Finally, the battery inside the Oppo K10 supports fast charging technology, which people who are mostly on the go will appreciate. For a starting price of Rs 14,990, the Oppo K10 comes across as a good package, but should you consider it?

We spent some time with the Oppo K10 and here are our first impressions.

Oppo K10 design and display

The Oppo K10 looks very similar to the company's A-series phones, but the Glow Design is what makes it a little more appealing. This is more or less the same finish you will see on Oppo F-series and Reno-series phones. But Oppo has given us some choices. The black colour variant has a matte finish on the back, while the blue colourway is all shiny. Regardless, both the colour options look good. The polycarbonate body feels solid in the hands, too. I liked the design but after some time into my testing, I noticed fingerprint smudges on the back of the phone. You can avoid that by using a mobile protective case.

You get both a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the Oppo K10. That is good news for people who like to play a lot of games on their phones. That being said, this phone is not really a phone meant for gaming. You could play Battlegrounds Mobile India and Call of Duty Mobile on this phone, but the quality will mostly be on the lighter side. Both the display and the processor of the Oppo K10 do not favour high-end gaming on this phone. You get a single speaker on the K10, but stereo speakers should have been better.

Oppo's K10 has a 6.59-inch LCD, which is big enough to enjoy watching shows and movies. The fact that the display supports FullHD resolution adds to the good movie watching experience as the content will look sharp. The display also supports a high level of brightness, but I could not test it under direct sunlight. The K10 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes animations and scrolling on the phone look smoother. However, keep in mind that games will not be able to utilise this feature.

Oppo K10 performance and battery

The Oppo K10 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which I recently used on the Realme 9i. Now, here is the thing. The phones with the Snapdragon 680 chipset launched recently are all cheaper than the Oppo K10, so it will be interesting to see how Oppo's new phone fares against them and tries to woo customers. The Snapdragon 680 is fast enough for daily tasks, such as checking emails, scrolling on Instagram, and chatting with your friends on WhatsApp and Telegram. It can handle gaming too, but you have to keep your expectations low in terms of graphics in games. I have yet to test the full capacity of the processor on the K10, so I am holding my opinion on performance for now.

One of the best features of the Oppo K10 is its 5000mAh battery. Normally, phones with big batteries last more than a day, especially when the rest of the hardware is not very power-hungry. With no 5G onboard, the phone should be able to last a long time. However, I could not test the battery life in this short time. I will be back with my observations about the battery in my review of the Oppo K10.

Oppo K10 cameras

The mid-range segment now has several phones with 50-megapixel cameras. These cameras are an upgrade over 48-megapixel cameras but have entirely different specifications from the 50-megapixel cameras used on premium phones, such as Realme 9 Pro Plus. I took a few photos from the main camera and found they were decent enough for my liking. The details were ample in them, but the dynamic range could have been better. The photos I took were mostly indoors, so I cannot give an opinion yet. Alongside the main camera, you also have a macro sensor and a depth sensor, which people who like to experiment with photos would appreciate. For selfies, the K10 has a 16-megapixel camera on top of the display.

I will put the cameras on the K10 to test and tell you about them in my review.

Oppo K10 quick review verdict

The Oppo K10 comes with standard budget phone specifications, such as a 90Hz display, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging, and a set of three cameras. But it faces stiff competition in the market. At a starting price of Rs 14,990, Oppo K10 will have to make its case to entice customers and it has a few tricks to do that. The design is good, the display is big, and the software is polished. If these three things are your priority, you will like the Oppo K10, even if it is a little more expensive than similarly-specced phones.