Oppo K9s with 64 megapixel triple camera, 5000mAh battery launched, price starts around Rs 17,500

Oppo has expanded its Oppo K series with the launch of the Oppo K9s. Marking a debut in China, the new smartphone from the house of Oppo features a 120Hz display, a 5000mAh battery and a triple-lens camera setup at the back as a highlight.

With its launch, Oppo K9s joins the Oppo K9 5G and the Oppo K9 Pro as part of the series. The device has been launched at a starting price of CNY 1,699, or around Rs 19,900 for the base variant that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The step-up model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,899, roughly Rs 22,200. Though for a limited time, both the variants will be discounted by CNY 200, bringing their prices down to CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,500) and CNY 1,699 (around Rs 19,900) respectively.

Oppo K9s is already up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting November 1. The phone will be available in three colour options - Magic Purple Quicksand, Neon Silver Sea, and Obsidian Warrior options. Here is a look at all that it has to offer.

Oppo K9s specifications

Oppo K9s sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (2412x1080 pixels) resolution LCD display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device features 401ppi pixel density, and 16.7 million colours. The display has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera on the top left.

For performance, Oppo K9s is powered by a 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor and memory options as mentioned above. The internal storage of the phone is expandable using an external microSD card. Oppo K9s runs ColorOS 11.2, which is based on Android 11.

Optics on the phone include a triple-lens camera setup at the back that features a 64-megapixel (f/1.7) primary lens promising an 81-degree field of view. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a f/2.2 aperture further increases this field of view to 120-degrees. There is also a 2-megapixel lens with a f/2.4 aperture for macro shots. For selfies, the Oppo K9s comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo K9s draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery that also features support for 30W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-SIM (Nano) support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and more. The Oppo device is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 164.43x75.88x8.5.2mm and weighs about 199 grams.