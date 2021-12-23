Oppo K9x with 5000mAh battery launched, to go on sale from December 27

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in the K9 series, Oppo K9x. The Oppo K-series device features a dual-tone rear panel design. The Oppo K9x is also 5G-enabled and offers a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 33W fast charging.

The OPPO K9x has a 6.5-inch LCD punch-hole display that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel, and in the rear is a 64-megapixel primary camera. The main lens is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is available in Blue and Black colour options. The power button available on the right side of the device is embedded with a fingerprint scanner. It comes with Android 11 OS and the ColorOS 12 UI.

In the front, the Oppo K9x features a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, narrow bezels, and flat edges. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which will enable 5G network connectivity. It will be available in multiple variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The company did not reveal the price now - it will be disclosed right before the first flash sale on December 27.

In related news, Oppo launched its first foldable flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find N in China. The Oppo Find N has a large 7.1 inch inner display and a 5.49 inch outer display. It comes with a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 main camera, 16 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13 megapixel telephoto lens.

The Oppo Find N is also capable of shooting 4K HD time-lapse videos. The OPPO Find N comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, together with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a large 4500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The OPPO Find N includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button, as well as a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos support to deliver more lifelike sound.