Oppo launches premium Pad 2 Android tablet with Dimensity 9000 chipset: Check prices

Oppo has introduced its new-gen Oppo Pad 2, the successor of Oppo Pad and Pad Air. The new Android tablet has been launched in China, but the company may consider launching it in India later, where it enjoys massive popularity, alongside brands like Samsung and Xiaomi. The new-gen Oppo Pad 2 looks similar to the OnePlus Pad, which is yet to go on sale in the country.

The Oppo Pad 2 debuted alongside Oppo Find X6 Pro and Find X6 smartphones.

The Oppo Pad 2 will go on sale in China on March 24, and its price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 36,100) for the base 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and storage model. There are two models with 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage. Oppo has set the prices at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,900) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 48,200) respectively.

The Oppo Pad comes in gold and black colour options.

On the other hand, the Oppo Pad Air, which is available in India, costs Rs 16,999 (4GB RAM and 64GB storage) and Rs 19,999 (4GB RAM and 128GB storage).

Oppo Pad 2 specifications

As mentioned, the Oppo Pad 2 looks similar to the OnePlus Pad with a centrally aligned single camera on the back. Notably, the round camera module includes an LED flash, which many OEMs ditch.

The Oppo Pad 2 includes an 11.61-inch 2.8K (1,800 x 2,880 pixels) LCD display, which offers a refresh rate of 144Hz. The tablet also has narrow bezels to prevent accidental touches. The display supports Dolby Vision to enhance the movie viewing experience on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS for Pad 13 and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC. Oppo has not clarified how many years of major Android updates Oppo Pad 2 will receive. Users can increase productivity by separately buying the keyboard portfolio. Otherwise, you can get a Bluetooth-enabled keyboard from brands like Logitech. The rear panel includes a 13-megapixel wide camera and the front has an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera can also be used for face unlock, though there's a dedicated sensor, which we find on iPhones.

The Oppo Pad 2 carries a 9,510mAh battery with 67W Super Flash Charge support. It weighs 552 grams, which makes it slightly heavier than the old-gen Oppo Pad. Other key features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, up to 512GB of UF3 3.1 storage, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

With its latest tablet, Oppo will hope to rival domestic rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi.