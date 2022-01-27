Oppo now working on 160W fast charging, older 125W tech still nowhere in sight

Oppo has dropped a major hint that it is working on the next-generation wired charging technology for mobile phones. The Chinese company has possibly put up a power adapter with 160W charging on China's 3C certification authority's platform, and this is essentially a confirmation that phone battery charging technologies are in for a shakeup soon. But while 160W is a technology worth looking forward to, Oppo's 125W charging solution that was announced in 2020 has not materialised yet.

The listing on the 3C website reveals a power adapter bearing model number VCK8HACH with a maximum output of 20V at 8A current. This translates to a charging speed of 160W, which at least one of Oppo's future power adapters may come with. A previous report suggested that Oppo could very soon start the mass production of fast-charging solutions such as power adapters, so the listing may just be an indication of the beginning of the process.

But you should not expect the 160W charging technology to be available on the upcoming Find X5 Pro. Oppo is reported to introduce 80W charging on the Find X5 Pro, and since it may already be under production, expecting 160W may be a mistake unless Oppo goes out of the way and makes last-minute changes. That is very unlikely, but since the company is seeking certificates for its technology, it is planning to implement it in a future product.

I, however, am not sure about when that will happen. My doubts stem from the fact that Oppo's 125W charging technology, which it proudly introduced back in 2020, is nowhere in sight. The 125W Flash Charge was touted to offer 100 per cent charge in a 4500mAh battery in around 20 minutes. That was a breakthrough back then, but Oppo's delay in implementation of its technology gave rivals such as Xiaomi a window for emulation. Xiaomi introduced a 120W fast-charging solution last year on high- and mid-end phones. The recently-launched Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has this technology and costs Rs 26,999. With a similar technology, iQOO is also ahead in the game.

Meanwhile, Nubia is preparing to introduce the RedMagic 7 gaming smartphone next month and it may come with a 165W fast-charging solution.