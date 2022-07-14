Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS earbuds confirmed to launch at Reno 8 India launch event

Oppo Reno 8 series will launch in India on July 18. We are less than a week away from the launch of the new premium Android smartphones and the company has confirmed the launch of two new products in India. Oppo will launch its first tablet in India, the Oppo Pad Air, and the new Oppo Enco X2.

The Oppo Pad Air was launched earlier this year in China. Oppo has confirmed that the India variant will feature a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. The Android tablet will also feature 4GB of RAM along with 3GB of virtual RAM support. In China, the company has launched a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage.

Oppo Pad Air price in India is expected to be around Rs 20,000. The Android tablet is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,200) in China. It comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 7,100mAh battery. The tablet also supports 18W fast charging out of the box.

At the front, there is a 10.4-inch 2K IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and 83.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display also has 360 nits of peak brightness. There is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The Oppo Pad Air weighs about 440 grams and is 6.94mm thick. It has a quad-speaker setup and runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

The Oppo Enco X2, on the other hand, is a successor to the Enco X launched last year. The earbuds come with an in-ear design. Oppo claims that the Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds also come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and a Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) 4.0.

The Enco X2 has a claimed battery life of five hours with ANC. Without ANC, one can expect the earbuds to last up to 6.5 hours. The charging case and the earbuds together offer up to 20 hours with ANC and 27 hours without ANC.