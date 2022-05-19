Oppo Pad Air official first look leaked online ahead of May 23 launch

Oppo is all set to launch its second tablet in the market. The official first look of the Oppo Pad Air has been leaked in India ahead of launch. The tablet will be launched in the Chinese market on May 23. Oppo had previously launched the Oppo Pad in the market. However, the tablet was not unveiled in India. It was limited to the Chinese markets. Oppo has also opened pre-bookings for the yet-to-be launched tablet.

Smartphone companies including Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung have launched tablets in the Indian market. With Oppo launching another tablet, buyers will have so many options to choose from in the tablet market. Interestingly, all the OEMs have launched tablets in the affordable and mid-range segment. The Android tablets still have a lot of catching up to do in comparison to the iPad. However, the Android tablet has a price tag in its stride, a is because not many people have the budget to buy an iPad. So that is exactly when one starts exploring options in the Android tablet market and, thankfully, now there are a lot of viable options to choose from.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared the alleged first look of the Oppo Pad Air. The tablet is seen with a single camera at the rear with a textured back panel. The tablet can also be seen in multiple color options. The design and the specifications that were leaked previously is suggestive of a mid-range tablet. Oppo did not launch the Oppo Pad in India. It would be interesting to see whether it launches the tablet in India or not.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo Pad Air is expected to feature a 10.36-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is speculated to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which currently powers some of the mid-range phones in India. The Oppo Pad Air is expected to house a 7000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

In terms of pricing, the Oppo Pad Air might come at a price tag of Rs 11,000 in India, if launched. In China, it will be priced under 1000 yuan